Santa Barbara Co. air quality may be affected by smoke from California wildfires

View of the Woolsey Fire burning in Ventura County from TV Hill in Santa Barbara, California. (Oscar Flores / KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - As the Woolsey, Hill, and Camp fires rage on in California, public health officials in Santa Barbara are warning the community of possible deteriorating conditions in our local air quality.

"Smoke from the Woolsey and Hill fires in Ventura County and the Camp Fire in Butte County has the potential to start affecting our area, depending on wind and weather conditions," said a joint statement from the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution District and Public Health Department.

Air quality conditions may deteriorate over the weekend and officials are asking everyone to be on alert.

If anyone sees or smells smoke, public health officials recommend avoiding outdoor exercise and staying indoors until conditions improve. When driving, they say people should use the car's "recirculate" feature to prevent smoky air from entering the vehicle.

Officials also suggest setting up a "clean air" room in their home by using a HEPA air purifier or attaching a HEPA filter to a box fan. More information at https://www.ourair.org/071218-news.

If you experience symptoms related to smoke exposure, contact your doctor. Symptoms include repeated coughing, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, wheezing, chest tightness or pain, palpitations, headaches, and nausea or unusual fatigue or lightheadedness.

For more information, visit https://www.ourair.org.