Santa Barbara area included in DEA opioid data obtained by Washington Post

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local numbers linked to the distribution of two types of opioid pills, oxycodone and hydrocodone, between 2006 and 2012, are startling. The information was made public online Thursday by the Washington Post.

Reporters scoured six years of transactions between manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies linked to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) database.

The highly addictive -- and most prescribed opioids -- were at the center of nearly 380 million transactions, coast to coast. The data reveals nearly 100 million of these pills were distributed across Santa Barbara County during that time frame.

In the Santa Barbara area alone, more than 130 businesses made the list, including pharmacies, doctors, dentists, and veterinarians.

The former Sansum Clinic Pharmacy ranked tops in town and fourth highest in the county, distributing just under four-million of the two opioid pills. At the time, the California Board of Pharmacy was investigating then-owner, Steven Cooley.

Jill Fonte, Sansum's current Director of Marketing, reiterated through email that between 2006 – 2012 Sansum Clinic Pharmacy was under different ownership. Fonte said Sansum Clinic currently tracks opioid prescriptions dispensed from its pharmacies, and they've "seen a downward trend in the past few years."

L.M. Caldwell Pharmacy, owned by longtime and beloved local pharmacist Peter Caldwell, ranked 11th on the list, distributing nearly two million opioid pills during that six year period.

The family-owned business surrendered its license in 2016 amid accusations of misconduct, and closed a year later.

Similar accusations surrounded the former Medicine Shoppe, which ranked 34 on the list and is listed as distributing more than one million of the opioid pills.

The former Scolari's Market on Milpas Street, which closed in 2012, ranked third highest on the Santa Barbara list, distributing nearly 1.7 million opioid pills from its pharmacy.

Nearly two dozen businesses in Goleta are listed. Garfield Beach CVS on Calle Real ranked highest at number 8 with well over two million of the opioid pills distributed.

The County of Santa Barbara ranked 24, distributing more than 1.3 million opioid pills.

UCSB's Student Health Service Pharmacy ranked 85, distributing nearly 175,000 opioid pills.

The list contains nine locations in Carpinteria, two in Summerland, and one in Montecito: Von's, distributing nearly 700,000 of the opioid pills.

At the very bottom of the Santa Barbara area list is Dr. Josephine Preciado, a Santa Barbara internist, who distributed 30 opioid pills over that six year period.