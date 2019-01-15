KCOY 12 and Vitalant to hold upcoming blood drive

KCOY teaming up with Vitalant to hold upcoming blood drive

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Vitalant (Formerly known as United Blood Services) is putting the call out.

It needs blood donors.

"(January) can be a very challenging month,” said Vitalant Donor Recruitment Manager Mona Kleman. “We have gone right into the cold and flu season, so a lot of people are sick and you can't donate when you're ill, but the patients still continue to need the blood.

Kleman said the current need is urgent.

More donations are need to refill diminishing supplies at its four local blood centers in Santa Maria, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura.

"So when we say urgent, then it is indeed an urgent need and there's not even a place that we could go to ask for help on bringing resources in because the need is nationwide,” Kleman said.

In an effort to build much-need supplies back up, Vitalant is holding a blood drive on Monday, Jan. 21.

The drive coincides with National Blood Donor Month, as well as Martin Luther King Day of Service.

The event will be held at all four Vitalant locations, but the main site will be in Santa Maria, where there will be several giveaways to donors who participate.

"The only way to (increase blood supplies) is to ask for people to come in and donate, so we're hoping our drive on the 21st will help with that,” said Kleman. "The blood that is donated stays local as it's needed. We supply all the hospitals between Monterey, Salinas and Ventura.

Kleman emphasized that donating blood is a quick and easy process.

The entire time spent at the donation center less than an hour.

She added it's a small commitment of time for something that's truly meaningful.

"It is literally life saving," Kleman said. “Sometimes transfusions are the only things that actually helps people to recover, especially cancer patients that are receiving long-term therapy and lots of transfusions over months and months of time. That's really the main thing that helps get well."

According to Vitalant, the Central Coast needs at least 175 pints of blood for local hospital patients

Those who donate, are given notice by text message when their blood is being used.

"You're motivated by text messages you get when your blood is actually used, you're notified that it saved a life potentially or is in the works, so I find that very motivating and inspiring and it's not that hard to do," said donor Dena Price. "It's a random act of kindness and there's really not that much pain involved and it's so easy to do."

Price said she's been donating for a few years after being challenged by a friend.

"It's very awesome,” said Price. “I love doing it. It's a random act of kindness and it's so easy to do. It's only a few times a year that you really need to get in here and make time to do it."

People that donate stress there is little pain when in comes to having blood drawn.

"It's just like one prick and that's it and it doesn't even hurt that much,” said donor Irish Pellas. "It could really help someone's life. That's just a simple thing that you're doing, taking 45 minutes out of your day that could mean the world to somebody else, kind of like the line between life and death for some people, so it's really important to donate.”

The Vitalant blood drive is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 21 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The main location is the Santa Maria center at 1770 S. Broadway.

Donations will be gladly accepted at Vitalant’s three other locations.

Vitalant is also helping out Make-A-Wish Tri-Counties during the drive.

Vitalant will track the number of donations at all four centers and will contribute a monetary donation to Make-A-Wish, during a collective effort by sister Vitalant centers throughout California and Northern Nevada.

The goal is to help grant six wishes through donations made during the blood drive.

For more information about donating blood, visit the Vitalant website.