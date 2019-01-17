Free ice cream other promotions to be given away at upcoming Vitalant blood drive

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A sweet treat is in store for people that donate at the upcoming Vitalant (Formerly United Blood Services) Blood Drive.

It’s part of a long-running promotion with Doc Burnstein’s Ice Cream Lab.

"If you give a pint of blood, you'll receive a pint of ice cream from Doc Burnstein’s,” said owner Greg Steinberger. "It's a sweet reward, but really giving the gift of life and helping somebody else is the important part and we just want to help reward and thank those who have been so good to helping others."



Steinberger said the Five Cities-based business has supported Vitalant for about 15 years, going back to when he first opened in 2003.

“I always want to give that feeling of being appreciated to those who are out there donating blood and helping somebody anonymously," Steinberger said. "We really feel good about the impact we can have by supporting Vitalant and the blood drives and just giving people a reason to come out and do something that's so important to others."

Donating blood is especially important right now.

"The need is urgent right now,” said Mona Kleman, Vitalant Senior Donor Recruitment Manager. “The need is urgent and there's a few reasons for that. The main one being cold and flu season has kicked in and people are ill and you can't donate when you're ill. The other is the weather. The centers have been quite slow. We're seeing a lot of people that don't keep their appointments. They don't show up, so we're trying to encourage to come out despite the weather."

To help replenish diminishing local blood supplies, Vitalant is holding a blood drive at four locations, San Luis Obispo, Santa Maria, Santa Barbara and Ventura, on Monday, Jan. 21.

The event is being held in partnership with KCOY 12 Central Coast Local News, FOX 11 News and KEYT NewsChannel 3.

While all four locations will accept donations, the main hub of the blood drive will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Santa Maria center, which is located at 1770 S. Broadway.

"It is going to be a lot of fun," Kleman said. “I do believe that donating blood is a cause for celebration. It doesn't have to be something serious. Certainly it is going towards a serious need. However, you can have fun while you're doing it. That's why we like to thank yous for the donors. There's no reason why it can feel like a joyous celebration.”

To help make the event festive, there are several attractions lined up, in addition to the vouchers for free Doc Burnstein’s ice cream.

"We're going to have a fun raffle, so we're going to be pulling a raffle at the end of the day or the following morning and a couple of donors are going to win prizes to go to lunch at a local restaurant,” said Kleman. “We have some fun things going on there and as well, we'll have food all day in the center. We're going to have donuts in the morning and sheet cake and everyone can help themselves to that all afternoon long."

Doc Burnstein’s vouchers will only be available at the San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria locations.

"We encourage everybody who is considering to donate blood to come on out because it really can have such a meaningful impact on helping save a life of others, so please consider giving a donation of blood,” said Steinberger. “If it's your first time, this is a sweet way to do it. If you're a regular donor, we need to see you more often."

In addition, there is a bonus to Monday’s blood drive.

All donations will not only benefit Vitalant’s effort to boost blood supplies, it will also help another important local non-profit organization, Make-A-Wish Tri Counties.

"Every time a donor donates, they receive rewards points through a program,” said Kleman. “They can, instead of going online at the store and purchase, say, a t-shirt or some other thing for themselves, they can actually donate the points back to Make-A-Wish and we can translate that into a monetary donation and this year, Vitalant is going to match everything that the donors give back, we're going to match."

Kleman added Vitalant is hoping to earn enough to provide six different trips for children in need.

The Vitalant blood drive is scheduled for Monday, Jan 21 at these locations:

Santa Maria, 1770 S. Broadway, 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo, 4119 Broad St., Suite A, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara, 4213 State Street, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Ventura, 2223 Eastman Ave., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.