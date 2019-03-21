Central Coast rains trigger allergy sufferers' symptoms

Copyright © 2019 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Allergy pamphlets in a Lompoc doctor's office talks about increased allergies due to rain. (Nathalie Vera/KEYT)

LOMPOC, Calif. - If your allergies are kicking up after Wednesday's showers, you're not alone. Experts say the wet weather can trigger some of those symptoms.

One Lompoc woman can relate.

“It's like nonstop sneezing,” said Jodi Loux. “I just get like a really stuffy nose, dry, itchy eyes.”

Loux says this weather is bad news for her young daughter, and even for her dogs,

“They get very red and very itchy. The pads on their paws get raw.”

They're not alone. Allergists say showers create moisture and mold growth.

“M oisture also is a great place for dust mites to live,” said allergy and asthma immunology specialist Vincent Tubiolo.

Doctor Tubiolo recommends shutting your windows at night and taking other precautions.

“T hey do make dehumidifiers and you can use those in your home. There are also ways to try to limit dust mite exposure, and casings for pillows and mattresses are pretty helpful for that.”

Tubiolo says taking medicine ahead of time can also alleviate symptoms.

“N on-sedative antihistamines are out there, we have several nasal anti inflammatory medicines that are also very effective for allergies. If you wait until your symptoms are really bad, a lot of the medicines can't penetrate through the nasal passages,” Tubiolo said.

On the flip side, the Central Coast specialist says the rain can sometimes be good for some allergy sufferers.

“I f you do get a lot of rain, a lot of the outdoor pollens are decreased, at least temporarily,” Tubiolo said.

Tubiolo adds that the recent fires on the Central Coast may also mean less allergy triggers. That's because trees and grasses carrying high levels of pollen have been damaged or destroyed.