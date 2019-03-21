Teal Journey Foundation bringing awareness to ovarian cancer

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A local non-profit organization is helping in the fight against ovarian cancer.

The Teal Journey Ovarian Cancer Foundation was created more than three years ago.

One of its co-founders is Cristina Martins Sinco of Santa Maria.

Her family has been personally affected by the disease that is known as a “silent killer.”

"I lost my mom to ovarian cancer,” said Martins Sinco. “She was always a woman who believed in advocating for other reasons, long before she had cancer.”

To honor her mother and carry on her legacy, Martins Sinco came up with an idea to start an advocacy organization.

In May 2016, Teal Journey was created.

The non-profit was started by Martins Sinco, along with Gary McKinsey and Jay Conner, two Central Coast residents that also had loved ones fight ovarian cancer,

“I thought what better way could (my mother’s) journey continue and what would be the best tribute that I could give to her. What was a dream became reality with the foundation,” said Martins Sinco. “Our main mission is advocacy and educating women on the signs and symptoms of ovarian cancer."

The need for an organization such as Teal Journey is apparent when looking at statistics.

According to the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition (NOCC), about one in 78 women will develop the disease in their lifetime.

NOCC also reports 22,000 new cases of ovarian cancer will be diagnosed this year and more than 14,000 women will die from the disease this year.

"This disease is one that doesn't have a definitive test for diagnosing and the most difficult things is that symptoms mimic so many other diseases and conditions, so by the time these women are diagnosed, they are already in the late stage,” said Martins Sinco.

With so many women not knowing they have it under the late stages, the disease is ranked fifth in cancer deaths annually for women.

“That's why it is so important to educate women with the signs and the symptoms,” said Martins Sinco. “Bloating and pelvic and abdominal pain, feeling fully after eating very little and urinary symptoms like urgency and frequency.”

To help the organization spread awareness and education, it holds a pair of main fundraisers each year.

In early April, a fashion show is held at the Santa Maria Radisson, while in September, there is a golf tournament is played at the Santa Maria Country Club.

In addition, Teal Journey members also take part in the Day of Hope.

The annual fundraiser is held in several Central Coast communities to raise money for Mission Hope Cancer Center patients.

“We just have a wonderful time at the event,”said Martins Sinco. “It's such an honor to be able to be a part of one of the biggest events in our community that makes such a great impact for our community."

Just like all of the other teams, Teal Journey sells special edition $1 Santa Maria Times newspapers to raise money.

Teal Journey can be seen collecting money at their designated local at the intersection of Miller and Cook Streets in Santa Maria.

"Day of Hope is really, really special to us because of our connection to Mission Hope and this is the way we can make the greatest impact in the community and also educating people along the way,” said Martins Sinco. We're dressed in teal and people ask us what the significance is of the teal and we tell them what we're doing. It's just really important for us to do that."

The 6th annual Day of Hope is scheduled for Wednesday, April 6.

Teal Journey has raised about $60,000 over its first three years.

All of the money has been directed to Mission Hope Cancer Center in Santa Maria.

"The main platform for that money is for genetic counseling and genetic testing because ovarian cancer is one of the cancers that can be genetically linked,” said Martins Sinco.

She stresses just how important genetic testing is in the fight against the disease.

“It's so important that we know our family history and based on that history, along with persistent symptoms, a better diagnosis, a quicker diagnosis can be made,” said Martins Sinco.

According to NOCC, the five-year survival rate for women who are diagnosed in the early stages is over 90 percent.

“That's why it is so important to educate women that if they persist with the signs and the symptoms, that they see their healthcare provider and demand some testing and just stay on top of their symptoms,” said Martins Sinco

For more information about the organization and its fundraisers, visit the Teal Journey website.

For more information regarding Day of Hope, visit the Mission Hope website.