First Alert Weather Forecast Summary

Despite a very chilly start for most of us, we enjoyed yet another nice day! Light winds and cool temperatures have helped greatly in the Thomas Fire fighting efforts. The air mass is still remarkably dry, but the light wind is still the key! Very cold morning temperatures will still be felt for some of us on Sunday, otherwise look for another stellar day!

For the overnight and in to Sunday, again chilly temperatures with some patchy frost possible in the coldest locations. A Frost and Advisory is posted for portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties. A Freeze Warning is posted for portions of Ventura County. Afternoon highs on Sunday will be in the 60's and 70's with, fortunately, very little wind expected. Passing mid and high level clouds will also stream across the region teasing us with rain falling way, way. way to our north!

Looking ahead, yet another dry week is expected ahead as high pressure refuses to relent its dry grip! The good news is that we expect no significant winds. We will see a mild offshore flow develop by mid week, but wind speeds should remain weak to moderate at best. Temperatures will stay mild through Christmas Day and then warm slightly as we head toward the middle of the week. Long range forecast models still see and then disagree with what might be some rain coming in about 10 times. As we have seen so much this Fall and now early Winter, the models are not handling long range via our La Nina climate. Hopefully something will sneak in as we head in to January, but for now dry and mild is our theme!