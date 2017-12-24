Weather

First Alert Weather Forecast Summary

Posted: Sep 28, 2016 05:26 PM PDT

Updated: Dec 23, 2017 09:54 PM PST

Despite a very chilly start for most of us, we enjoyed yet another nice day! Light winds and cool temperatures have helped greatly in the Thomas Fire fighting efforts.  The air mass is still remarkably dry, but the light wind is still the key! Very cold morning temperatures will still be felt for some of us on Sunday, otherwise look for another stellar day!

For the overnight and in to Sunday, again chilly temperatures with some patchy frost possible in the coldest locations. A Frost and Advisory is posted for portions of San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties.  A Freeze Warning is posted for portions of Ventura County.   Afternoon highs on Sunday will be in the 60's and 70's with, fortunately, very little wind expected. Passing mid and high level clouds will also stream across the region teasing us with rain falling way, way. way to our north!

Looking ahead, yet another dry week is expected ahead as high pressure refuses to relent its dry grip!  The good news is that we expect no significant winds. We will see a mild offshore flow develop by mid week, but wind speeds should remain weak to moderate at best. Temperatures will stay mild through Christmas Day and then warm slightly as we head toward the middle of the week. Long range forecast models still see and then disagree with what might be some rain coming in about 10 times. As we have seen so much this Fall and now early Winter, the models are not handling long range via our La Nina climate.   Hopefully something will sneak in as we head in to January, but for now dry and mild is our theme!

Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire

A look inside Santa Barbara's shipping container luxury home
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A look inside Santa Barbara's shipping container luxury home

On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

Notable deaths of 2017
NASA via CNN

Notable deaths of 2017

On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23

Celebrities who were Christmas babies
iStock/Liliboas

Celebrities who were Christmas babies

Trump's tax reform timeline
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trump's tax reform timeline

On this day: December 22
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

On this day: December 22

Celebrities and their kids
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Celebrities and their kids

Best places to celebrate Christmas
Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Best places to celebrate Christmas

Cha-ching! These 10 movies grossed the most money worldwide in 2017
Warner Bros. Ent. via CNN

Cha-ching! These 10 movies grossed the most money worldwide in 2017

15 'dangerous' dog breeds insurance companies don't want to cover
Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images

15 'dangerous' dog breeds insurance companies don't want to cover

Confederate statues removed and soon-to-be removed
Chris Hondros/Getty Images

Confederate statues removed and soon-to-be removed

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement
Alexi Lubomirski via Getty Images

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce engagement

2017: The year in entertainment
CNN Video

2017: The year in entertainment

On this day: December 21
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

On this day: December 21

Tips for braving stormy holiday travel
iStock / Bosca78

Tips for braving stormy holiday travel

Forever young: Senior celebs still working
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Forever young: Senior celebs still working

Catholic church sex abuse timeline

Catholic church sex abuse timeline