(Photo Credit: Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office)

MONTECITO, Calif. - Highway 192 in Montecito is closed between El Bosque and Hodges Lane for the next 24 hours due to an early morning traffic collision.

Around 5:25 a.m. Saturday, a single vehicle collision resulted in a sheared power pole on Highway 192 just north of San Ysidro Road.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office recommends to avoid that area and choose an alternative route.