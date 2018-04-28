Several people injured in U.S. 101 crash near Fairview Avenue in Goleta

At least six people have been injured in a Friday afternoon crash that happened on U.S. Highway 101 northbound near Fairview Avenue. (Kacey Drescher / KEYT.com)

At least six people have been injured in a Friday afternoon crash that happened on U.S. Highway 101 northbound near Fairview Avenue. (Kacey Drescher / KEYT.com)

GOLETA, Calif. - UPDATE

Santa Barbara County Fire Capt. Dave Zaniboni says three passenger cars and a semitrailer were involved in Friday's crash.

One person suffered major injuries and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital by ambulance, according to Zaniboni. Two others involved in the crash were taken to Goleta Valley Hospital with minor injuries while three others refused to be transported to the hospital. A total of six people were involved in the collision.

Northbound U.S. 101 at Fairview reopened just before 5 p.m. Zaniboni said the wreckage has been cleared from the roadway.

-------

At least six people have been injured in a Friday afternoon crash that happened on U.S. Highway 101 northbound near Fairview Avenue.

Emergency responders are on scene with three ambulances responding to the wreckage. The crash was first reported at about 4:46 p.m.

California Highway Patrol says several vehicles, including a semitrailer, were involved in the crash blocking all lanes of traffic on the northbound side of Highway 101.

Delays are expected.

No further details were immediately known. This story will be updated when new information becomes available.