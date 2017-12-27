Rollover into Santa Barbara Bird Refuge has a holiday mystery

A vehicle crash into the Bird Refuge in Santa Barbara was discovered Christmas morning. (John Palminteri/KEYT photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A rollover crash into the Santa Barbara Bird Refuge has an unanswered holiday question.

Who was driving when the Christmas holiday accident occurred?

No one was around when the car was discovered Monday morning on a curvy section of Cabrillo Boulevard near East Beach.

805 Roadside Towing was able to pull the 2017 Toyota out of the murky water where it was covered in mud.

Santa Barbara Police are investigating using papers in the glove compartment that were not soaked in the accident.

Tire tracks show the vehicle came from the opposite side of the roadway before the crash. Damage to the body of the car indicates a possible rollover occurred.

There were foot prints in the mud at the scene.

Debris from the vehicle had been strewn in the crash zone including a bumper with a license plate.