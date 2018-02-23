Traffic

Rescue made after early morning rollover closes part of Bath Street in Santa Barbara

Driver hit parked vehicle first

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 10:49 AM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A driver was trapped inside a vehicle rollover early this morning until she was rescued by Santa Barbara firefighters who cut open the car while it was on its side.

The accident occurred about 12:30 a.m. on Bath Street near Los Olivos Street.

The Honda sedan reportedly clipped another car before it went on its side.  The full extent of damage to the second vehicle, which was parked,  was not known at the time.

The driver was not hurt and she stayed in the vehicle until crews made the rescue.  

The fire department used a cutting tool to open the windshield and allow the driver to crawl out safely.

The Santa Barbara Police Department conducted a sobriety test at the scene.   It is unknown if the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol but some items were found that led investigators to look into that factor as a possible cause.

An AMR ambulance was on standby at the scene.

The street was closed off for more than an hour until the vehicle could be towed away.

