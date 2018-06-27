Former Oxnard College soccer player killed in weekend motorcycle crash

Juan "Fanta" Garcia was a former Oxnard College soccer player who was killed in a motorcycle crash. (Photo Credit: GoFundMe)

Juan "Fanta" Garcia was a former Oxnard College soccer player who was killed in a motorcycle crash. (Photo Credit: GoFundMe)

OXNARD, Calif. - UPDATE [6/26/2018 at 6:00 p.m.]

Former Oxnard College soccer player, Juan "Fanta" Garcia, has been identified as the motorcyclist who died in the fatal crash on Saturday.

Garcia played for the Oxnard College Condors during the 13' and 14' seasons. According to the Athletic Department, Garcia was a big contributor to the Condors going to the championships five times.

Teammates say he will be remembered for his positive attitude and passion for life.

The Department says the 24-year old was helping his mother raise his siblings and working for a better life for his family as a roofer. In his free-time, Garcia coached a boys soccer team in Santa Barbara.

There will be a rosary said in his honor in front of Oxnard High School on Tuesday, June 26, at 7:00 p.m.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

Police have not confirmed whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in this fatal crash.

Oxnard Police are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a motorcyclist in Oxnard that happened Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of a motorcyclist down in the roadway on Gonzales Road just west of Campus Road around 1:16 a.m.

When officers arrived they located a man already deceased in the roadway.

Safety for Citizens, a Community Facebook group based in Ventura County, reports that the motorcycle was broken into pieces with the wreckage all over Gonzales Rd.

Based on initial investigation, officers determined that the unidentified motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Gonzales Rd. at a high rate of speed and for unknown reasons left the roadway and struck a tree.

It is unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were involved. The collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information or witnessed this collision, please call Officer Manuel Perez III at 805-385-7750 or via email at Manny.perez@oxnardpd.org