Traffic

Former Oxnard College soccer player killed in weekend motorcycle crash

Unknown if alcohol or drugs were involved

By:

Posted: Jun 23, 2018 12:40 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 06:20 PM PDT

OXNARD, Calif. - UPDATE [6/26/2018 at 6:00 p.m.]

Former Oxnard College soccer player, Juan "Fanta" Garcia, has been identified as the motorcyclist who died in the fatal crash on Saturday.

Garcia played for the Oxnard College Condors during the 13' and 14' seasons. According to the Athletic Department, Garcia was a big contributor to the Condors going to the championships five times. 

Teammates say he will be remembered for his positive attitude and passion for life. 

The Department says the 24-year old was helping his mother raise his siblings and working for a better life for his family as a roofer. In his free-time, Garcia coached a boys soccer team in Santa Barbara.  

There will be a rosary said in his honor in front of Oxnard High School on Tuesday, June 26, at 7:00 p.m.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

Police have not confirmed whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in this fatal crash.  

Oxnard Police are investigating a fatal traffic collision involving a motorcyclist in Oxnard that happened Saturday morning.

Police responded to a report of a motorcyclist down in the roadway on Gonzales Road just west of Campus Road around 1:16 a.m. 

When officers arrived they located a man already deceased in the roadway.

Safety for Citizens, a Community Facebook group based in Ventura County, reports that the motorcycle was broken into pieces with the wreckage all over Gonzales Rd. 

Based on initial investigation, officers determined that the unidentified motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Gonzales Rd. at a high rate of speed and for unknown reasons left the roadway and struck a tree. 

It is unknown at this time whether alcohol or drugs were involved. The collision is under investigation.

Anyone with information or witnessed this collision, please call Officer Manuel Perez III at 805-385-7750 or via email at Manny.perez@oxnardpd.org

 

 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Mass shootings in U.S. history
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mass shootings in U.S. history

Capital Gazette shooting
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Capital Gazette shooting

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims
Capital Gazette via CNN

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims

2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations
Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images

Best cities for 4th of July celebrations

On this day: June 28
Mehmet Ali Poyraz/Getty Images

On this day: June 28

Best states for children's well-being

Best states for children's well-being

All in the family: Celebrity siblings
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images For Relativity Media

All in the family: Celebrity siblings

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

World's most expensive automobiles
McLaren

World's most expensive automobiles

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Celebrities who are surprisingly related
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images, George Frey/Getty Images

Celebrities who are surprisingly related

On this day: June 27
Bill Ebbesen via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: June 27