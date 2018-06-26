Traffic

Newbury Park man killed in Ventura motorcycle crash

By:
  • Newsroom Staff

Posted: Jun 26, 2018 12:47 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 26, 2018 04:46 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - --UPDATE--

A 62-year-old man from Newbury Park was tragically killed while riding on his motorcycle early Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Monmouth Way in Ventura.

Authorities say the unidentified motorcycle rider collided with a car before several passersby rushed to help. But the man was unresponsive and was rushed to Ventura County Medical Center by AMR ambulance after receiving CPR on scene, Ventura police say.

The man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Ventura Police Department Traffic Unit is investigating the crash. The intersection was closed in all directions for approximately three hours. All roadways have since reopened.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call the Ventura Police Department Traffic Unit at 805-339-4451.

 

Emergency crews are on scene of a major crash involving a motorcycle rider in the area of Seaward Avenue and Harbor Boulevard in Ventura.

It appears that a motorcycle and a red sedan collided, according to two NewsChannel 3 anchors driving by the scene at the time. The crash was first reported at about 12:11 p.m.

First responders were seen giving chest compressions to a man lying in the middle of the street for several minutes.

Traffic is being closed at Harbor and Seaward in both directions while authorities investigate the collision.

No further details were immediately known. Check back for updates.

