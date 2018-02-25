San Marcos wins first ever CIF water polo championship by beating rival Dos Pueblos

San Marcos wins the CIF title over...

GOLETA, Calf. - San Marcos High School capped off an incredible playoff run by knocking off top seed and Channel League rival Dos Pueblos 4-3 to win the CIF Division 1 championship.

It's the Royals first-ever girls water polo CIF title.

The all-local final was moved from Irvine to Goleta and an estimated 700 fans filled Dos Pueblos High School and they saw a hard-fought defensive battle.

The Royals scored the only two goals of the first half and both came in the first quarter.

Fiona Kuesis and Ella Prentice scored to put the Royals up 2-0.

There was no scoring in the second quarter as the Royals defense smothered DP's Abbi Hill in the middle. When the Chargers were able to get a shot off, Royals goalkeeper Sophie Trumbull was up for the challenge and made some terrific saves.

The Chargers offense came to life in the third quarter as Thea Neushul and her superstar cousin Ryann Neushul both scored to tied the game at 2. The Stanford-bound Ryann Neushul's backhanded goal was a thing of beauty.

The Royals quickly responded with a goal from Sarah Owens only to see DP tie it at 3 on Olivia Kistler's goal.

The championship game was tied up heading in the final quarter.

Midway through the fourth quarter Piper Smith skipped in a shot and the Royals went back in front 4-3.

San Marcos survived a close call with under 30 seconds left when Hill's shot got by Trumbull but hit it the goal and did not go in. From there the Royals ran out the clock and celebrated a CIF crown.

The Royals were division 1 runner-up last year to Laguna Beach.

San Marcos began this 8-team division one championship tournament seeded seventh but proceeded to beat #3 Mater Dei, #2 Laguna Beach and #1 seed Dos Pueblos.

The Chargers finish runner up with an incredible 29-2 record.