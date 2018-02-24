Sports

Royal victory! San Marcos beats Muir in Division 2A semifinal game

Posted: Feb 24, 2018 12:15 AM PST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 12:15 AM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - By all accounts 6'9 senior center Jackson Stormo is a gentle giant but he has plenty of fire.

He showed it as San Marcos defeated Muir 65-59 in a CIF Division 2A semifinal game at the Thunderhut in Santa Barbara.

Muir center Tasson Aubrey-Thomas refused to shake Stormo's hand at the start of the game and Stormo didn't care for that at all.

Stormo dominated Aubrey-Thomas in the first half, scoring 14 of his 18 points at the break and San Marcos led 28-24.

Unable to guard Stormo with one player, Muir double-teamed him in the second half but that opened up the outside. Senior Ryan Godges made three 3-pointers in the third quarter alone on his way to 16 points.

The Royals led 43-40 heading into the fourth quarter.

San Marcos started to pull away as both Stef Korfas and David Frohling each made a lay-up and three-pointer in the opening four minutes of the quarter. Beau Allen's lay-up and Nae Fay's putback gave the Royals a 57-47 lead.

They held on for the six-point win and earned a trip to the championship game where they will face Riverside-Poly.

The CIF will announce the date, time and location of the game in the coming days.

