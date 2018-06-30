Sports

Former Gaucho soccer star has set a big goal of helping children in Ghana

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 11:51 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 11:51 PM PDT

Fifi Baiden gives back and helps children in Ghana

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Fifi Baiden is a success story but now he is giving back to make sure others can achieve great feats.

The former UCSB soccer star has his own foundation in his home country of Ghana called Fifi Soccer Foundation. 

The foundation provides children housing, food and education. Baiden is hoping to work with companies in Ghana to eventually find these kids internships and jobs so that they can achieve success in Ghana without having to leave the country.

Baiden was selected into the Right to Dream Academy which eventually placed him at Dunn High School in Los Olivos where he earned a scholarship to play soccer at UCSB.

He excelled on the field and in the classroom for the Gauchos.

Baiden was drafted by Major League Soccer's Columbus Crew in 2014 but an injury cut his pro soccer career short.

Now his goal is to help children.

 

