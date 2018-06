Foresters defeat SoCal Catch

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters broke open a close game with a 7-run seventh inning as they defeated the SoCal Catch 9-3 to move to 18-1 on the season.

Logan Allen belted a home run and drove in three runs as Santa Barbara improved to 10-0 at home.

Four Foresters pitchers Michael Hobbs, Matt Hartman, Kamron Fields and Chase Wallace combined to strike out 17 batters.