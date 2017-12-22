Dynamic Duo: Foresters and Santa Claus bring holiday cheer to kids at Cottage Hospital

Foresters bring Christmas to Cottage...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Foresters teamed up with Santa Claus to hand out presents to kids at Cottage Hospital.

The Foresters provided the presents as part of their Hugs for Cubs program that helps kids battling serious illnesses.

The Foresters are one of the top summer baseball teams in the country made up of college all-stars and coached by longtime manager Bill Pintard.

They have won six National Championships at the National Baseball Congress World Series in Wichita, Kansas.

Along with Santa Claus, the Foresters were a big a hit with the kids at Cottage Hospital.