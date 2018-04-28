Sports

DP baseball takes the 5th and moves into first place in Channel League

By:

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 11:55 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 11:55 PM PDT

DP takes over first place in Channel League with victory over Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 4-run fifth inning and the pitching of Isaac Coffey allowed Dos Pueblos to leap over Santa Barbara and into first place in the Channel League with a 4-1 victory over the Dons as they take this intense series 2 games to one.

Chris Abbott led off the fifth inning with a solo home run to tie the game up at Santa Barbara High School. The Chargers took a 2-1 lead in that inning with an RBI single from senior Evan Kling. Dylan Kelley made it 4-1 with a bases-loaded two-run single to left.

Coffey pitched a complete game allowing just one run on four hits while striking out 4 batters.

Bryce Warrecker gave the Dons a 1-0 lead with a two-out single in the third inning.

The Chargers are now 7-1 in league while the Dons are 7-2 with two weeks remaining in the regular season.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner

On this day: April 29
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On this day: April 29

On this day: April 28
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: April 28

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Marvel via CNN

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Sports champs who have visited White House
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sports champs who have visited White House

LTI's list of the best London hotels
Claridge's via CNN

LTI's list of the best London hotels

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting
Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting

On this day: April 27
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: April 27

Easy ways to better your credit score
iStock/i_frontier

Easy ways to better your credit score

Surprising celebrity birthplaces
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Surprising celebrity birthplaces

The victims of the Golden State Killer
Sacramento County Sheriff's Department via CNN

The victims of the Golden State Killer

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: April 26
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On this day: April 26

10 most climate-damaging foods
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

10 most climate-damaging foods

Can you guess the celebrity tattoo?
Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Can you guess the celebrity tattoo?

Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

Trumps host their first state dinner
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trumps host their first state dinner