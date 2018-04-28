DP baseball takes the 5th and moves into first place in Channel League

DP takes over first place in Channel League with victory over Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A 4-run fifth inning and the pitching of Isaac Coffey allowed Dos Pueblos to leap over Santa Barbara and into first place in the Channel League with a 4-1 victory over the Dons as they take this intense series 2 games to one.

Chris Abbott led off the fifth inning with a solo home run to tie the game up at Santa Barbara High School. The Chargers took a 2-1 lead in that inning with an RBI single from senior Evan Kling. Dylan Kelley made it 4-1 with a bases-loaded two-run single to left.

Coffey pitched a complete game allowing just one run on four hits while striking out 4 batters.

Bryce Warrecker gave the Dons a 1-0 lead with a two-out single in the third inning.

The Chargers are now 7-1 in league while the Dons are 7-2 with two weeks remaining in the regular season.