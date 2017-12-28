Window washing companies kept busy following Thomas Fire

Window washing (Tracy Lehr / KEYT.com)

Window washing (Tracy Lehr / KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Many windows affected by the Thomas Fire are in need of professional cleaning.

Window washer Jose Naranjo said it wasn't healthy to clean windows during the worst of the fire. He said he is busier now more than ever making up for lost time.

Naranjo and a co-worker cleaned the windows at Mountain Air Sport inside and out the day after Christmas. Their window washing cloths appeared covered with black ash.

Some window businesses are giving discounts to residents and businesses affected by the fire.