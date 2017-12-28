Wildfire

Window washing companies kept busy following Thomas Fire

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 11:44 PM PST

Updated: Dec 27, 2017 04:01 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Many windows affected by the Thomas Fire are in need of professional cleaning.

Window washer Jose Naranjo said it wasn't healthy to clean windows during the worst of the fire. He said he is busier now more than ever making up for lost time.

Naranjo and a co-worker cleaned the windows at Mountain Air Sport inside and out the day after Christmas. Their window washing cloths appeared covered with black ash.

Some window businesses are giving discounts to residents and businesses affected by the fire.

Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire

A look inside Santa Barbara's shipping container luxury home
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

A look inside Santa Barbara's shipping container luxury home

2017: The year of the supercar
Ean R. Clark/CNNMoney

2017: The year of the supercar

Trump's North Korea problem
CNN Pool

Trump's North Korea problem

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits
iStock / diego_cervo

Easy ways to break 10 bad habits

Celebrities who own businesses
Jason Merritt/Getty Images for The Honest Company

Celebrities who own businesses

On this day: December 27
Ethan Miller/Getty Images

On this day: December 27

Top news stories of 2017
Kevin Dietsch - Pool/Getty Images

Top news stories of 2017

13 diet resolutions to avoid
iStock/zdenkam

13 diet resolutions to avoid

On this day: December 26
Chris Graythen/Getty Images

On this day: December 26

Celebrities turned politicians

Celebrities turned politicians

2017: The year in pictures
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

2017: The year in pictures

Christmas 2017 around the world
Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Christmas 2017 around the world

Notable deaths of 2017
Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images

Notable deaths of 2017

On this day: December 25
Paul Kane/Getty Images

On this day: December 25

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas
iStock/Liliboas

Cost of the 12 Days of Christmas

Celebrities who were Christmas babies
iStock/Liliboas

Celebrities who were Christmas babies

On this day: December 24
Michael N. Todaro/Getty Images

On this day: December 24

On this day: December 23
Jesper Jurcenoks via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: December 23