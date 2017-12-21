Wildfire

Wind whips up concerns about Thomas fire waking up again

Latest event closely monitored

Posted: Dec 21, 2017 12:23 AM PST

Updated: Dec 21, 2017 06:30 AM PST

Hand crews have been looking for hot spots in the Thomas fire zone for days. (Henry Galvan/KEYT photo)

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A new round of winds have stirred up concerns in the hills of the Thomas fire burn zone.

They are linked to a weather system passing through that has dropped a shot of rain on the Central Coast, but for the most part it's the wind and temperature drop that's been noticed by local residents.

The leaves began to swish around and palm trees bent about 2 p.m. when the first gusts came down the canyons.

One resident who has lived in New York is mindful of big events and being alert to the ongoing concern.

John Wagner said "I used to work in Manhattan and I got to witness the Twin Towers. That was pretty epic.  This is different, the amount of people paying attention, the amount of things that are happening.  It's just huge. It's massive. It's way up there"

Coming out of a grocery store carrying ice cream Joe Griffith was heading to his home near the beach.  He said, "we are far away from the lines, the fire is not going to get to us. We have a supply of masks when we go outside. We're prepared."  With the ice cream he said he was planning to binge watch TV later in the evening and not worry too much about the weather conditions.

Many people who have been cooped up by the evacuations, and the fire tragedy are coming back out to do Christmas shopping and and enjoy the radically adjusted holiday season in Santa Barbara, Montecito and Carpinteria.

They are looking ahead to the next few days to recover from the community crisis, clean up and  come together for Christmas.

 

 

 

 

 


 

