Thomas Fire Map Room

Related Story Information on Evacuations and Road...

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - View a list of the top 20 largest California wildfires in history here

1. Santa Barbara County evacuation map Click here (Updated 12/21/2017)

2. Ventura County evacuation map Click here (Updated 12/21/2017)

3. This map shows evacuation zones in the City of Santa Barbara and the neighboring county. To locate your zone you may enter your street address in the search box above or click the map near your location. Click here

4. Map of the fire's perimeter and growth from Unified Command updated on Dec. 21. Click here.

5. Map from MappingSupport showing the different heat measurements of the Thomas Fire. Click here

6. Santa Barbara City EOC Thomas Fire evacuated population by area. Teal color means Voluntary Evacuation. Purple color means Mandatory Evacuation. Red color means county land. View here

7. Map from US Forest Service, Unified Command showing where other historical fires in Santa Barbara and Ventura counties lie in contrast to the Thomas Fire. Click here

8. This map from the Ventura County Star shows homes that have been damaged or destroyed by the fire, updated as of Thursday.

9. Here's a second interactive map showing you the hot spots. The red points show where the Thomas Fire was most active during the past 12 hours. Click here

10. For a map of road closures in Santa Barbara County, click here

11. This map shows the current fire perimeters of active wildfires across the United States. These are updated on a daily basis. Click here. Maps courtesy of Mapbox, satellite imagery courtesy of DigitalGlobe.

12. Thomas Fire land ownership map from Unified Command updated on Dec. 19. Click here

13. This map shows the current air quality conditions for different fire incidents including the Thomas Fire. Click here

14. For a map of current power outages Click here.

15. Interactive Census map showing population density within the fire line (click on “Thomas Fire”). Click here

16. City of Santa Barbara - Police and Fire Department - Reverse 911 Zones - Evacuation Routes - Traffic Control Points. Click here.

17. Direct Relief has set up an interactive map showing the impacts and boundaries of the Southern California wildfires.