SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Father Larry Gosselin said the Old Mission Santa Barbara Nativity won't have live animals in its fenced in yard this Christmas.

The decision was made during the voluntary evacuation due to the Thomas Fire.

Now that the fire is almost contained, the Old Mission is busy with visitors attending holiday masses.

"We are trying to gather the community together, to gather the spirit of Christmas and to truly celebrate all that we are and to rise above the ashes and to fly like phoenix with wings a soaring," said Fr, Larry.

He added that natural disasters make people feel gratitude.

"I think we are feeling appreciation and gratitude for all that we have and we appreciate the simple things and we appreciate life when we are faced with the devastation of the Thomas fire"

Christmas Mass will be held at 7, 9 and 11 a.m.