Holiday retail sales feeling the burn from the Thomas Fire

Posted: Dec 26, 2017 09:32 PM PST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 11:45 PM PST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Retail sales nationwide spiked this holiday season by nearly 5-percent, but the same can't be said for retailers located in areas affected by the smoke and ash from California's largest wildfire.

Retailers, restaurants and other businesses lost out on foot traffic during the Thomas Fire, but when the smoke cleared, the Mayor of Santa Barbara and Fr. Larry from the Old Mission Santa Barbara launched the 12 Days of Gratitude Blessings and Joy.

" The 12 days is a cool idea, it kind of brings the community back together, " said Joey Duddridge of Mountain Air Sports.

Mountain Air Sports stayed open seven days a week during the fire.

Duddridge said Amazon and the internet don't support the community like local retailers do.

Shoppers along State Street, on the day after Christmas, followed day two's suggestion; to shop local for yourself or others .

Julie Spalutto, whose parents created the Italian Pottery Outlet, had to post signs reminding shoppers the store was open during the fire.

"We have seen a lot of people who were evacuated or have lost their homes, " said Spalutto.

She is looking forward to the all 12 days of gratitude.

"I think it is a beautiful idea, " said Spalutto.

Now that the fire is almost out, store owners are looking forward to a more prosperous 2018.

 

