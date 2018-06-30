Wildfire

Harbor Fire burns at least seven acres near homeless camp in Ventura

By:
  • Newsroom Staff

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 05:41 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 05:41 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - Firefighters in Ventura are battling a fire that broke out at about 1:30 p.m. Friday in the Ventura Harbor area known as Surfer's Knoll adjacent to the Santa Clara River mouth.

Officials are calling this the Harbor Fire and has already burned seven acres. It is 50 percent contained as of 5:30 p.m.

"Due to the heavy flames and immediate threat to the water treatment plant, McGrath State Beach, and some Edison power line infrastructure, they upgraded to a first alarm full brush response. We brought additional resources to bear on this incident," said Battalion Chief Fred Burris with Ventura County Fire Department.

Ventura firefighters are being assisted by Cal Fire and the Ventura County Fire Department crews. A County Fire helicopter has continued to make water drops on the Harbor Fire.

The fire began in an area with active homeless encampments. Firefighters checked all those camps to make sure everyone was out. At one point, they received a report of a person trapped in the camp, but firefighters were able to find that person and get them out of the area safely. 

Witnesses reported hearing a propane tank explosion prior to the fire igniting but the cause of the Harbor Fire remains under investigation.

