First of two Emergency Preparedness Fairs honors Ventura Police and Fire Departments

Emergency Preparedness Fair honored...

VENTURA, Calif. - Will you be prepared when disaster hits? That's the question organizers of two Emergency Preparedness Fairs are asking.

The first fair hosted by Assemblymember Monique Limon and State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson took place in the Lowe's parking lot in Ventura on Saturday.

Limon gave out certificates of recognition to Ventura police officers and firefighters who responded to the Thomas Fire.

The family friendly event also allowed children to check out fire trucks and police cars.

The parking lot was lined with information booths allowing people to learn about insurance, safety tips and disaster preparedness supplies to have on hand in case of emergency.

The Ventura County Humane Society also showed visitors how to prepare kits for their four legged friends.

Another Emergency Preparedness Fair will be held in Santa Barbara on Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. 12 p.m. at De La Guerra Plaza.

For more information visithttp://www.asmdc.org/dl