Wildfire

First of two Emergency Preparedness Fairs honors Ventura Police and Fire Departments

Next fair to be held in Santa Barbara on May 12

By:

Posted: Apr 28, 2018 08:39 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2018 08:39 PM PDT

Emergency Preparedness Fair honored...

VENTURA, Calif. - Will you be prepared when disaster hits? That's the question organizers of two Emergency Preparedness Fairs are asking.

The first fair hosted by Assemblymember Monique Limon and State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson took place in the Lowe's parking lot in Ventura on Saturday.

Limon gave out certificates of recognition to Ventura police officers and firefighters who responded to the Thomas Fire.

The family friendly event also allowed children to check out fire trucks and police cars.

The parking lot was lined with information booths allowing people to learn about insurance, safety tips and disaster preparedness supplies to have on hand in case of emergency.

The Ventura County Humane Society also showed visitors how to prepare kits for their four legged friends.

Another Emergency Preparedness Fair will be held in Santa Barbara on Saturday, May 12 from 9 a.m. 12 p.m. at De La Guerra Plaza.

For more information visithttp://www.asmdc.org/dl

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner

On this day: April 29
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On this day: April 29

On this day: April 28
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: April 28

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Marvel via CNN

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Sports champs who have visited White House
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sports champs who have visited White House

LTI's list of the best London hotels
Claridge's via CNN

LTI's list of the best London hotels

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting
Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting

On this day: April 27
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: April 27

Easy ways to better your credit score
iStock/i_frontier

Easy ways to better your credit score

Surprising celebrity birthplaces
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Surprising celebrity birthplaces

The victims of the Golden State Killer
Sacramento County Sheriff's Department via CNN

The victims of the Golden State Killer

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: April 26
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On this day: April 26

10 most climate-damaging foods
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

10 most climate-damaging foods

Can you guess the celebrity tattoo?
Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Can you guess the celebrity tattoo?

Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

Trumps host their first state dinner
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trumps host their first state dinner