Firefighters save a flag from a home...

VENTURA, Calif. - Fighters saved a flag of the United States of America flying on a flagpole in front of a burning home on the first morning of the Thomas Fire.

Cal Fire shared photos taken during the fire fight.

It happened in the Ondulando neighborhood of Ventura.

It was the one of the hardest hit areas of what has turned into the largest wildfire in California History.

Firefighters made an effort to save what they could from many homes threatened by flames during the fire in December.