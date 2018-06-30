Wildfire

Firefighters contain Windy Fire that closed part of Highway 154

Highway will remain closed until cleanup is done

By:

Posted: Jun 29, 2018 03:50 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 29, 2018 06:11 PM PDT

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -  --UPDATE--

The Windy Fire scorched approximately half an acre before firefighters stopped the fire's forward rate of spread at about 4:20 p.m. They are now in mop-up mode.

A fire investigator is on scene to determine the cause of the fire but preliminary reports say it was human-caused. 

Highway 154 will not re-open until it is safe for motorists and until crews finish cleaning up the scene and putting out remaining hot spots.

Fire crews are responding to reports of multiple brush fires on Highway 154 in near an area commonly known as Windy Gap.

At least three different spot fires broke out shortly after 3:30 p.m. Smoke could be seen billowing from our KEYT NewsChannel 3 patio.

The California Highway Patrol is closing down the highway in all directions at Cathedral Oaks on the west and Paradise Road on the east.

No structures are threatened at this time. Officials are calling this the Windy Fire. Preliminary CHP reports say the fire possibly began due to a vehicle sparking.

No further details were immediately available. Check back for updated information on this developing story.

