Crews contain fire near State Beaches in Ventura
Cause is under investigation
VENTURA, Calif. - UPDATE
Fire Crews have contained a vegetation fire near the State Beaches in Ventura on Highway 101.
Firefighters contained the fire to less than 2 acres. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
All lanes have opened up.
ORIGINAL STORY
Fire crews are responding to a fire on Highway 101 near Emma Wood State Beach in Ventura.
The fire is reported to have broken out around 2:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway.
Calfornia Highway Patrol has closed the number 2 & 3 lane on the northbound side of Highway 101.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.