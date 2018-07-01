Wildfire

Crews contain fire near State Beaches in Ventura

Cause is under investigation

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 03:10 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 30, 2018 05:20 PM PDT

VENTURA, Calif. - UPDATE

Fire Crews have contained a vegetation fire near the State Beaches in Ventura on Highway 101.

Firefighters contained the fire to less than 2 acres. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

All lanes have opened up.

ORIGINAL STORY

Fire crews are responding to a fire on Highway 101 near Emma Wood State Beach in Ventura.

The fire is reported to have broken out around 2:30 p.m. on the northbound side of the highway. 

Calfornia Highway Patrol has closed the number 2 & 3 lane on the northbound side of Highway 101.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

 

