Fire dancer helps fire victims during...

PORT HUENEME, Calif. - A fire dancer was one of the performers taking part in a Christmas Benefit Concert to raise money for Thomas Fire victims.

The event hosted by Tina's Ports of Paradise took place at the Oceanview Pavilion in Port Hueneme.

The show was free, but donations were taken at the door.

Organizers also asked people to bring stocking for children affected by the fire.

They said they wanted to share the spirit of the holidays by helping those in need.