(Photo Credit: Cal Fire - SLO)

NIPOMO, Calif. - Fire crews have contained a vegetation fire near Nipomo Saturday afternoon.

CAL Fire San Luis Obispo responded to a vegetation fire near 280 Phelan in Nipomo around 4:20 p.m.

Fire crews have stopped forward progress to approximately 3 acres. Crews are currently monitoring hot spots.

#Ranchfire (update) approx 3 acres of vegetation. Forward progress stopped. Crews working on hot spots. @SBCFIRE and @LosPadresNF helicopter 527 assisting. pic.twitter.com/yTXQtSMphf — CAL FIRE SLO (@CALFIRE_SLO) June 30, 2018

One woman on Twitter thanked Cal Fire for saving her house.