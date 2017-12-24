Christmas tree lots hard hit by Thomas Fire ash

Local Christmas tree lost hit hard by...

VENTURA, Calif. - Ash rained down on many Christmas tree lots during the month of December.

John Tonge of Oxnard said he had a hard time finding a tree in the places he usually buys them.

He found one at Sal's on Seaward Ave. in Ventura on the day before Christmas Eve.

Sal Alfieri said hundreds of his trees didn't survive the ash.

He bought more and coated many of them with white and spruce-blue flocking that is fire retardant.

Alfieri said he appreciates it when people buys locally grown trees from family operated businesses like his.

The recession also took a toll on growers who didn't have large enough trees to meet the demand between Thanksgiving and Christmas.