Ventura Fire Assistance Center to close after serving Thomas Fire affected residents

The city of Ventura opens an assistance center where multiple agencies ready to help residents affected by the Thomas Fire are under one roof. (Senerey de los Santos / KEYT.com)

The city of Ventura opens an assistance center where multiple agencies ready to help residents affected by the Thomas Fire are under one roof. (Senerey de los Santos / KEYT.com)

VENTURA, Calif. - The Thomas Fire Ventura Local Assistance Center, jointly run by the county and city of Ventura, will be closing its doors on Saturday, Dec. 23, 2017, at 5 p.m.

The center has been a lifeline for residents recovering from the Thomas Fire since it opened at the Poinsettia Pavilion on Dec. 13. It has been a one-stop place to gather fire recovery information and assistance.

“The Local Assistance Center, which has helped 1,968 households to date, has served as a great example of how County and City government can work together to aid our residents across jurisdictions,” said County Executive Officer Mike Powers.

The assistance center will remain open Thursday, Dec. 21 and Friday, Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., and on Saturday, Dec. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Affected residents still seeking services after Dec. 23 may visit local county and city offices.

To continue helping Thomas Fire victims, Ventura County officials have set up http://venturacountyrecovers.org, which offers a registration feature for residents whose homes have been damaged or destroyed in the fire allowing officials to provide them with information and official notices related to the rebuilding process.