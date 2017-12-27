Ventura County

Red Cross opening client service centers for residents affected by Thomas Fire

Posted: Dec 15, 2017 04:40 PM PST

Updated: Dec 26, 2017 05:25 PM PST

VENTURA, Calif. - The American Red Cross is opening three client service centers between December 26-31, 2017, in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties for residents affected by the Thomas Fire.

One center is located inside the Ventura County Credit Union at 6026 Telephone Rd. and will be open Dec. 26-31 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. until Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday.

In Santa Paula, a service center will open December 27 at the Palazzio Event Center, 814 E Main St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In Santa Barbara, a client service center will be open December 31, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Santa Barbara Red Cross Chapter located at 2707 State Street.

Red Cross caseworkers will be connecting one-on-one with people providing them an opportunity to share their needs, ask questions, and even help with financial assistance for those that qualify as residents begin the long road to recovery.

Children's Disaster Services will also be on site providing childcare for residents that come into the center.

The Red Cross also offered some helpful safety tips on what to do when returning home and recovering after a wildfire:

  1. Do not enter your home until fire officials say it is safe.
  2. Use caution when entering burned areas as hazards may still exist, including hot spots, which can flare up without warning.
  3. Avoid damaged or fallen power lines, poles and downed wires.
  4. Watch animals closely and keep them under your direct control. Hidden embers and hot spots could burn your pets’ paws or hooves.
  5. Discard any food that has been exposed to heat, smoke or soot.
  6. Take precautions while cleaning your property. You may be exposed to potential health risks from hazardous materials.

 

