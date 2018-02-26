National Clam Chowder Day celebrated in Ventura Harbor

Ventura Harbor hosts Chowder Taste on...

VENTURA, Calif. - The Ventura Harbor attracted seafood lovers on Sunday during a Clam Taste in celebration of National Clam Chowder Day.

Visitors enjoyed live music, photo opportunities and the tall ships docked in the harbor before and after tasting cups full of clam chowder.

Seven waterfront restaurants served clam chowder and more.

Tickets to the event sold out.

The Greek restaurant ran out of chowder right after serving Dori Hopkins who was visiting the area from Maryland.

She said her favorite tastes came the The Greek and Brophy Brothers.