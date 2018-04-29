Super Duper Kyle donates to Ventura High School drama department

Rapper Super Duper Kyle donates to Ventura High School Theater Department

VENTURA, Calif. - A rapper hot off of two shows at Coachella is giving back to his local high school.

Super Duper Kyle took the stage at Ventura High School with the cast of Seussical the Musical on Friday night.

The rapper born Kyle Thomas Harvey presented the theater department with a $10,000 donation. He said he made the donation because his drama teacher Stefoni Rossiter changed his life.

Super Duper Kyle performed on the main stage at Coachella with special guest Chance the Rapper. He was humble and told the crowd it was the biggest concert of his career. The rapper also surfed on a longboard through the crowd at the end of his show as the crowd went wild.

The rapper also performed at last July's Surf Rodeo in Ventura.

Ventura's Seussical the Musical continues through May 6. For tickets information visit, http://www.venturausd.org/ventura/home.aspx

