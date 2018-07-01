Top Stories

Rally cry urges administration to keep immigrant families together

One women was dressed to protest

Posted: Jun 30, 2018 08:36 PM PDT

Families Belong Together rally on...

VENTURA, Calif. - One of the largest "Keep Families Together" rallies took place in Ventura on the last day of June.

By 2:30 p.m.protestors lined Victoria Ave. and filled all four corners of the Victoria andTelephone Rd. intersection in front of the Ventura County Government Center.

Most of the participants waved signs to get their message across, but Dawn Gray o Ventura wrote her message on her dress. Gray said she was upset by the 'I really don't care, do u?' message on the back of the first lady's Zara jacket as she traveled to visit migrant children in Texas this month. Gray wrote "Of course I care, why doesn't the first lady?," on the back of her white dress.

 Ryan Goepfert drove to Ventura from Santa Barbara after his wife heard about the rally online.

"The due process of seeking asylum is a pillar in our country and I think history has shown it is something we value and uphold, it is something that should continue," said Goepfert.

Some protesters were wrapped in the same shiny silver Mylar blankets given to migrant children being held without their parents.  

They urged people to honk their horns.  Many drivers honked, but at least one passenger yelled a gay slur as the car he was riding in passed by the crowd.

 

