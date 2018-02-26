Lompoc stabbing victim sent to the hospital

LOMPOC, Calif. - A Lompoc stabbing sent one person to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Lompoc Police say an unidentified person was reportedly stabbed on the 1100 block of W. Maple Street around 3:00 p.m.

According to Sgt. Kevin Martin with Lompoc PD, the stab wound to the victim's arm was significant and officers applied a tourniquet.

The stabbing is currently under investigation as authorities are still trying to determine exactly what happened during the incident.



No arrests have been made but there is no threat to the public at this time.

