Jeweler repairs wedding ring found in Thomas Fire ashes

Sueno Jewelry Studio repairs grandmothers ring burned in the Thomas Fire

OXNARD, Calif. - It didn't look like a wedding ring when Emmanuel Garcia first saw it. It looked like a mangled piece of metal with a blackened stone.

The owner of the new Sueno Jewelry Studio in The Annex in Oxnard said it was found in the ashes of the Thomas Fire after a friend's grandmother's home burned down.

Sueno means dream in Spanish and Garcia dreamed up a new setting to make it look new.

He posted before and after photos of the ring on the studio's Instagram.

"It was a little more personal, it was my fraternity friend from college and it was his grandmother that lost everything and I was able to restore at least the ring. That is the only thing they found in the house after it burned completely down to the ground," said Garcia.

The Sueno Jewelry Studio is in the middle of The Annex at the The Collection in Oxnard's Riverpark neighborhood.

Fore more information visit http://suneojewelrystudio.com