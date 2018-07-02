Top Stories

Jeweler repairs wedding ring found in Thomas Fire ashes

By:

Posted: Jul 01, 2018 11:53 PM PDT

Updated: Jul 01, 2018 11:53 PM PDT

Sueno Jewelry Studio repairs grandmothers ring burned in the Thomas Fire

OXNARD, Calif. - It didn't look like a wedding ring when Emmanuel Garcia first saw it. It looked like a mangled piece of metal with a blackened stone. 

The owner of the new Sueno Jewelry Studio in The Annex in Oxnard said it was found in the ashes of the Thomas Fire after a friend's grandmother's home burned down.

Sueno means dream in Spanish and Garcia dreamed up a new setting to make it look new.
He posted before and after photos of the ring on the studio's Instagram.

"It was a little more personal, it was my fraternity friend from college and it was his grandmother that lost everything and I was able to restore at least the ring. That is the only thing they found in the house after it burned completely down to the ground," said Garcia.

The Sueno Jewelry Studio is in the middle of The Annex at the The Collection in Oxnard's Riverpark neighborhood.

Fore more information visit  http://suneojewelrystudio.com

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: The 44th Annual Summer Solstice Parade

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Amgen Tour races down Coast Village Road in Santa Barbara

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

On this day: July 2
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

On this day: July 2

Celebrities with July birthdays
Rommel Demano/Getty Images

Celebrities with July birthdays

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July
iStock/spfoto

7 tips for healthy Fourth of July

World Cup Round of 16
Francois Nel/2018 Getty Images

World Cup Round of 16

On this day: July 1
kris krug via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: July 1

"Families Belong Together" nationwide rallies

On this day: June 30
Arizona State Forestry Division via Getty Images

On this day: June 30

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

So those celebs are Canadian, eh?

Most patriotic states in America
Tim Boyle/Getty Images

Most patriotic states in America

10 of TIME's Most Influential People on the Internet
Kevin Dietsch-Pool/Getty Images

10 of TIME's Most Influential People on the Internet

Mass shootings in U.S. history
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Mass shootings in U.S. history

Capital Gazette shooting
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Capital Gazette shooting

On this day: June 29
Mario Tama/Getty Images

On this day: June 29

Evolution of the iPhone
David Paul Morris/Getty Images

Evolution of the iPhone

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims
Capital Gazette via CNN

Annapolis newspaper shooting victims

2018 World Cup Group Stage
Dan Mullan/Getty Images

2018 World Cup Group Stage

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years
White House archives

Justice Anthony Kennedy through the years