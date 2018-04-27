Hotel Californian's Grand Opening Soiree

Hotel Californian Soiree

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - It is one of the premier events this spring, that's for sure as the Hotel Californian celebrates their Exclusive Grand Opening.

The theme "Welcome to Wonderland" allowed for the ballroom to be dripping in pink and red balloons ... every room was decorated with a theme.

Performances by John Mayer and Fred Durst were on the itinerary.

Celebrities in attendance: Rob Lowe, Micahel Keaten, Jane Lynch, Nicolette Sheridan, John Corbett, Bo Derek, and Rebecca Romijn.

The Hotel Californian is self-described as "the West Coast's visionary new hotel playground that is seriously shaking up the luxury and vacation status quo on the celebrated American Riviera."

The hotel boasts a rooftop pool and event deck with unobstructed views of both the coastline and the Santa Ynez Mountains. It has 121-rooms and is located just feet away from the Funk Zone.