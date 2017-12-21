Thomas Fire top of mind at Old Mission Santa Barbara

Thomas Fire top of mind at Old...

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On the shortest day of the year Old Mission Santa Barbara was glowing with optimism.

Community members gathered at the Old Mission for winter solstice mass Thursday morning. All of them sitting quietly on the Mission steps and staring off into the distance waiting for the sunrise before heading inside for mass. Everyone also witnessed what's called the Time of Enlightenment. The sun reflecting off the ocean, through the mission doors and above the altar.

This annual tradition on the darkest day of the year was filled with even more meaning in the wake of the Thomas Fire. Most, if not all of the people who attended mass, shared how blessed they felt that the worst of the fire appeared to be over. Many also keeping those who lost everything to the flames in their thoughts.

People of all religious backgrounds were welcomed with open arms to Thursday's ceremony at the Old Mission. And plans are already in the works for another community gathering, this time to honor firefighters and all the other first responders who worked the Thomas Fire.