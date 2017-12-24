Thomas Fire smoke plume still visible above Ojai

Smoke plume still visible from Thomas...

VENTURA, Calif. - Smoke from the Thomas Fire could be seen for miles around on the day before Christmas Eve.

The fire that started Dec. 4, in Santa Paula is now the largest fire in California History.

It has burned 273,400 acres so far and is about 78 percent contained.

Firefighters said a burning operation near Matilija Dam in Ojai could help the acreage grow.

The Ventura County Fire Department got calls about the smoke that appeared to be blowing inland.

About 1,500 off the 8,500 firefighters are still assigned to the fire being fought from the air and on the ground.

The fire destroyed 1,063 buildings.

Ventura hillside neighborhoods were the hardest hit.

A couple of apartment buildings also burned down.

The smoke has cleared around an iconic area called "Two Trees" above Ventura.

One of the trees was knocked down by wind during the summer, the other one survived the fire.

A newly planted tree also survived the fire.