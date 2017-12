View of the Thomas Fire burning in Toro Canyon. (Ryder Christ / KEYT.com)

View of the Thomas Fire burning in Toro Canyon. (Ryder Christ / KEYT.com)

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Sign up for county emergency alerts at http://awareandprepare.org

As the Thomas Fire continues to threaten the city of Santa Barbara, live coverage continues on KEYT NewsChannel 3 until the danger has passed. Watch below.

Thomas Fire officials held a press conference Thursday evening to provide updates on the firefight. Watch below.