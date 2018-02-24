News

Teachers-in-training worry after recent school shootings

By:

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 05:27 PM PST

Updated: Feb 23, 2018 07:12 PM PST

Teachers in Training Worry About Safety

CAMARILLO, Calif. - Just this week police responded to Fremont Academy in Oxnard because of threatening messages between students.

On Friday, officers patrolled Westlake High School in Thousand Oaks where threatening graffiti was found in a bathroom.

Assistant Psychology Professor at California State University Channel Islands, Melissa Soenke says she has seen this activity affect her students training to become classroom teachers.

Since the mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, copycat threats are popping up locally and across the country.

“I notice their behavior in the classroom that they are very vigilant about what is going on around them in the hallways maybe noises that are unusual,” says Soenke.

CSU Channel Island education student Ryan Farrell has dreams of becoming a teacher, but can’t believe he one day, may have to carry a gun on him at school.

“All of the sudden now I am going into a field or career where my life can be put at risk,” said Farrell. “You think this isn’t going to happen to us and I’m sure the Florida shooting students and the teachers thought this will never happen to their schools.”

Other students who also want to become teachers, like Don Rojo, are still trying to cope with the mass tragedy.

“It’s really scary, especially because I want to become a teacher, it’s definitely kind of devastating,” said Rojo.

Soenke says there are ways to cope with anxiety after a mass shooting.

“What I would encourage is, even a perception of control-ability can be really comforting and so even if we cant control whether or not we are a victim of a mass shooting we can do things to give us a feeling that we do have control,” she said.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale
Peter Paul Rubens [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

War and misery in Syria
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

War and misery in Syria

On this day: February 26
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

On this day: February 26

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts

8 ways to lower your blood pressure
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

8 ways to lower your blood pressure

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony

Notable deaths of 2018
Justin Goff/UK Press Via Getty

Notable deaths of 2018

On this day: February 25
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards

On this day: February 25

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16

11 Olympic sports with no US golds
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

11 Olympic sports with no US golds

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 15
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 15

On this day: February 24
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

On this day: February 24

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Conservatives rally at annual CPAC
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Conservatives rally at annual CPAC

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 14
Pool/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 14