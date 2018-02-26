Students and parents react to Lompoc school safety concerns

Students and parents react to Lompoc...

LOMPOC, Calif. - In the wake of the Florida high school massacre, there have been at least four separate incidents within the Lompoc Unified School District where student safety and security were at one point a concern.

Just this past week, sheriff’s deputies say a BB gun was reportedly shot at a school bus with students inside and an alleged social media threat kept 40% of Cabrillo High School’s enrollment home for the day as a precaution.

While no one was hurt and authorities found no credible threats, parents and students are still on high alert.

Cabrillo High School Junior, Emilee Baker, says hundreds of her peers stayed home from school on Friday, herself included.

“Had the threat been made last year, I don’t think I’d be as nervous but this year the students at Cabrillo are just a little bit more dangerous. There have been so many fights compared to last year,” said Baker.

The images from Parkland are still fresh in the teenager’s mind.

“I went home and I was crying for the longest time. I had to turn off the news, who would do something like that,” said Baker.

While the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office found no credible threat to social media posts and rumors impacting the Vandenberg Village high school, students like Baker didn’t take any chances.

“Some of them think it’s ridiculous because they don’t think it would happen others, a lot of my friends stayed home,” said Baker.

Students we spoke with that stayed home on Friday, plan to return Monday but there are some nerves involved. However, they say the increased presence of teachers and law enforcement around the school have helped ease concerns.

“If there are more people out there it’s less likely students will come with guns and things,” said Baker.

Some Lompoc parents say knowing how to protect our kids is scary and frustrating.

“There’s a part of me that just wants to hold them close and not even send them to school,” said Becky McCandless, a concerned mom.

McCandless says we can’t live in constant fear. “I talked to my children about it. There wasn’t a part of me that wasn’t going to send them,” she said.

“I told my son, at any point if you felt like you didn’t feel safe or something was going on, I would come and get him,” said Rene Stevens, a Cabrillo High parent.

For many families like the Stevens, the lines of communication have opened, as the community and the nation try and move forward.

“On a deeper level, I feel like we have like broken kids in our society when these kind of things come up, so that’s kind of the conversation we have at home,” said Stevens.