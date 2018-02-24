Injuries reported after structure fire on De La Vina Street in Santa Barbara

Santa Barbara police officers are stopping all traffic along De La Vina at Anapamu

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Santa Barbara City firefighters quickly contained a residential structure fire Friday night.

The fire broke out about 9:20 p.m. on the 1100 block of De La Vina St. near Anapamu.

It was contained to the exterior of the building.

One person may have suffered minor smoke inhalation and was being treated by paramedics at the scene.

Police shutdown De La Vina St. to all traffic.

Firefighters say they were concerned about the winds pushing the flames out of control and possibly to other buildings next door. They managed to put the fire out before it could spread.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.