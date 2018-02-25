Steve Sax on hand to celebrate Dick's Sporting Goods' grand opening

Two-time World Series Champion Steve Sax signs an autograph for a fan at the Dick's Sporting Goods' grand opening Saturday in Santa Maria. (Kacey Drescher, KCOY Photo)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Hundreds of folks in Santa Maria celebrated Dick’s Sporting Goods’ grand opening with a Dodgers Baseball legend.



After months of anticipation, the athletic retailer is officially open for business at Enos Ranch.



Officials say there were 250 people already in line when the store opened Saturday morning, with some staking out a spot as early as 3:30 a.m.



The big draw? Two-time World Series Champion and former Dodger Steve Sax.



The legendary second-baseman signed autographs and took pictures with adoring fans.



“I mean he’s one of the Dodger legends, he’s one of the hardest working second baseman ever,” said Dodgers fan Andrew Stephens.



“We’re a huge Dodgers family and there’s a Dodger player here, so we wanted to make a fun family day of it,” said another devoted fan, Matthew Hill.



Sax surprised one lucky fan and steamed a new baseball glove.

A soft opening was held on Wednesday and the grand opening celebrations continue throughout the weekend. On Sunday, kids ages six to 15 can participate in the “Ready, Set, Roll” Challenge. The agility and speed contest will be from noon to 2:00 p.m. and prizes will be available.