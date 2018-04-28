Solvang pawn shop looking for man who stole $2500 worth of coins

SOLVANG, Calif. - All Pawn in Solvang has a little mix of everything in their store.

"Just about everything you can think of - if we don't have it in here, it usually walks in within a week," said Co-owner of All Pawn, Cylde George.

But now he's missing $2500 worth of coins all because of a burglar who came smashing through the store Wednesday morning.

"Once in, he took a different implement and attacked our display case and he destroyed the glass obviously within the front part of the display case and then he grabbed as much as he could before he took off," George said.

George says the burglar did more damage to the store than the value of the coins he took and the coins might make the burglar easy to find.

"They're all highly polished and they're all uncirculated and they're old dates so they'll show up very quickly if they attempt to spend them anywhere in the state," he explained.

Now the store plans on strengthening up their security to prevent this from happening again.

"It's just a little hiccup, we'll get it fixed, we'll come back, we'll get stronger. We'll get better security and just continue on. We don't let something like this destroy our life," George said.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating this crime. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.