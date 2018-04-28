News

Solvang pawn shop looking for man who stole $2500 worth of coins

All Pawn was burglarized Wednesday morning

By:

Posted: Apr 27, 2018 05:51 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 27, 2018 06:40 PM PDT

Solvang pawn shop looking for man who stole $2500 worth of coins

SOLVANG, Calif. - All Pawn in Solvang has a little mix of everything in their store.

"Just about everything you can think of - if we don't have it in here, it usually walks in within a week," said Co-owner of All Pawn, Cylde George.

But now he's missing $2500 worth of coins all because of a burglar who came smashing through the store Wednesday morning. 

"Once in, he took a different implement and attacked our display case and he destroyed the glass obviously within the front part of the display case and then he grabbed as much as he could before he took off," George said. 

George says the burglar did more damage to the store than the value of the coins he took and the coins might make the burglar easy to find.

"They're all highly polished and they're all uncirculated and they're old dates so they'll show up very quickly if they attempt to spend them anywhere in the state," he explained. 

Now the store plans on strengthening up their security to prevent this from happening again.

"It's just a little hiccup, we'll get it fixed, we'll come back, we'll get stronger. We'll get better security and just continue on. We don't let something like this destroy our life," George said. 

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office is investigating this crime. Anyone with information is asked to give them a call. 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Slideshow: Baby Masai giraffe born at Santa Barbara Zoo

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner
Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

2018 White House Correspondents' Dinner

On this day: April 29
Greg Fiume/Getty Images

On this day: April 29

On this day: April 28
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

On this day: April 28

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends
Marvel via CNN

Top 10 biggest movie opening weekends

Sports champs who have visited White House
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Sports champs who have visited White House

LTI's list of the best London hotels
Claridge's via CNN

LTI's list of the best London hotels

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting
Korea Summit Press Pool/Getty Images

Kim Jong Un, Moon Jae-in hold historic meeting

On this day: April 27
Public domain via Wikimedia Commons

On this day: April 27

Easy ways to better your credit score
iStock/i_frontier

Easy ways to better your credit score

Surprising celebrity birthplaces
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Surprising celebrity birthplaces

The victims of the Golden State Killer
Sacramento County Sheriff's Department via CNN

The victims of the Golden State Killer

From beauty queen to Hollywood
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

From beauty queen to Hollywood

On this day: April 26
Cindy Ord/Getty Images

On this day: April 26

10 most climate-damaging foods
Sean Gallup/Getty Images

10 most climate-damaging foods

Can you guess the celebrity tattoo?
Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Can you guess the celebrity tattoo?

Amazon acquisitions, products and services
David McNew/Getty Images

Amazon acquisitions, products and services

Trumps host their first state dinner
Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trumps host their first state dinner