News

Short cuts to disaster zone congestion add to more misery for Montecito area drivers

Leaving the freeway can be a waste of time

By:

Posted: Feb 23, 2018 09:23 PM PST

Updated: Feb 24, 2018 12:10 AM PST

Short cuts aren't always working to avoid freeway congestion in the Montecito recovery zone. (John Palminteri/KEYT.com)
MONTECITO, Calif. - Many changes are in the works to keep drivers in the Highway 101 traffic ties ups these days from veering into Santa Barbara and Montecito neighborhoods to find alternate routes.
 
  The commute from Santa Barbara to the south in the evening and the northbound grind in the morning, has been a grueling impact on drivers  since the January 9th disaster.  That has led to damaged roads and broken bridges in many locations.   It's been a rough option for drivers.
 
Frustrated with the congestion, even though the highway is fully open, commuters and local residents looking for alternate routes are now snarling the side streets.
 
For a local sixth grader on his bike  the increased traffic, and crowded lanes have created  many recent close calls.
 
Cassidy Ebbin stopped by a local pizza restaurant and said he has seen many close calls.  "A close call is when some car kind of swerves into you on accident,  I mean gets close and kind of scares you."
 
Many roadway options are being used and abused these days.

  On Olive Mill and Hot Springs traffic is painstakingly sorted out from three different directions with more stop than go.
 
On East Valley by San Ysidro creek there's only room for one lane of traffic at a time.  During the day this route lined with boulders from the disaster,  is a working construction zone with heavy equipment, dust and workers all over.
 
 It's not a smooth drive either way at any time.
 
To now manage the Coast Village Road backup where Santa Barbara meets Montecito, two new locations have temporary stop signs to make it less of a short cut for those skirting the freeway.
 
An orange barricade is in place where the inside parking lane has been a sneaky "end around play" for some commuters. 
   But not now.  
 
"I have noticed that there are people that are coming down to try to scoot around in there.  They have to go back to Coast Village Road.  I think it is working," said resident Kristine Sperling.
 
She has seen the risks.
"Oh yes, and very dangerous for pedestrians and cars that are parked. So it is nice that people are being directed off this part of the road."
 
  When it comes to a safety tip in an area where anxious and aggressive drivers have been in big numbers lately Ebbin, who won't be behind the wheel for several years says he would be better today than some of the drivers he sees.
 
He wants them to "be a little more respectful" to others in cars and on bikes in the area.
 
The impact zones from the mudflow are heavily patrolled by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department and the CHP.
 
For more information on the Coast Village Association go to: http://www.coastvillageroad.com/
 
For the City of Santa Barbara traffic engineering go to: https://www.santabarbaraca.gov/gov/depts/pw/stmain/traffic/default.asp
 
 

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale
Peter Paul Rubens [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

War and misery in Syria
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

War and misery in Syria

On this day: February 26
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

On this day: February 26

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts

8 ways to lower your blood pressure
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

8 ways to lower your blood pressure

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony

Notable deaths of 2018
Justin Goff/UK Press Via Getty

Notable deaths of 2018

On this day: February 25
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Critics' Choice Television Awards

On this day: February 25

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16
Jamie Squire/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 16

11 Olympic sports with no US golds
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

11 Olympic sports with no US golds

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 15
Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 15

On this day: February 24
Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

On this day: February 24

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Big mergers and acquisitions of 2018

Conservatives rally at annual CPAC
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Conservatives rally at annual CPAC

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 14
Pool/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Day 14