News

Seven Central Coast businesses a part of the NRA Business Alliance

Hear why one says it's necessary for his business

By:

Posted: Feb 26, 2018 04:48 PM PST

Updated: Feb 26, 2018 07:07 PM PST

Seven Central Coast businesses a part...

SANTA YNEZ, Calif. - ​Tucked away in downtown Santa Ynez is Gabriele Santi's business, 2nd Amendment Gun Shop.

"Selling guns in this time where there's a lot of mass shootings is very awkward because you always hope that that gun that you're selling will not end up in the wrong hands," Santi told us. 

Santi says one of the reasons he's been able to stick around for the past eight years is because his store is a part of the NRA Business Alliance. He says the NRA has been able to help him get a credit card machine that allots for 70 percent of his business.

"To me, being a part of the alliance is having access to tools and means of doing business that otherwise I would not have if I wasn't part of the alliance.. it's a necessity somehow," he explained. 

But now there's a movement for many businesses to sever ties with the NRA all together. A growing number of companies are announcing they will no longer offer benefits or discounts to NRA members, with some people now boycotting other companies until they take action.

"Do whatever you think is right for you. We live in a democracy you have the right to do whatever you want with certain limitations. If that's what you feel is right, do it," Santi said. 

Santi does disagree with the NRA's stances on some issues but he believes the country should focus more on mental health, than trying to take away guns.

"If a criminal wants to commit a crime, he's going to find a way to get a firearm, he's going to find a way to have a knife or whatever tool necessary to do his crime," he explained. 

In a quick Google search, we found seven businesses on the Central Coast that are a part of the NRA Business Alliance; a majority of those seven are gun stores.

Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Top Local Stories

Slideshows

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides
Copyright © 2018 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Death and destruction left in wake of Montecito mudslides

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Thomas Fire burning in Santa Barbara, Ventura County

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire
Copyright © 2017 NPG of California, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Slideshow: Juanita Avenue fire

Alternative remedies for jet lag
Kerem Yucel via CNN

Alternative remedies for jet lag

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology
Robert Marquardt/Getty Images

Mobile World Congress: See the latest smartphone technology

What you can buy with bitcoin
George Frey/Getty Images

What you can buy with bitcoin

What to know about DACA timeline
Drew Angerer/2018 Getty Images

What to know about DACA timeline

Flood warnings issued for drenched Midwest, South
CNN video

Flood warnings issued for drenched Midwest, South

On this day: February 27
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

On this day: February 27

Celebrity couples who met on set
Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

Celebrity couples who met on set

Best, worst state capitals to live in
FreeImages.com/Vince Varga

Best, worst state capitals to live in

2018 Oscar Nominations
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

2018 Oscar Nominations

Celebrity mugshots
Ventura County Sheriff's Office via CNN

Celebrity mugshots

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale
Peter Paul Rubens [Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

'Rubens Castle,' home and subject of Flemish master, is for sale

Top all-time Olympics medal winners
Al Bello/Getty Images

Top all-time Olympics medal winners

War and misery in Syria
Chris McGrath/Getty Images

War and misery in Syria

On this day: February 26
Kristian Dowling/Getty Images

On this day: February 26

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Female stars who've rocked short haircuts

8 ways to lower your blood pressure
Ferre' Dollar/CNN

8 ways to lower your blood pressure

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony
Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

2018 PyeongChang Olympics - Closing Ceremony